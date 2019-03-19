× Marshals find fugitive wanted on murder charge in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fugitive accused of killing another man in a Memphis warehouse last year was captured Tuesday at a house in Frayser, the U.S. Marshals said.

Timothy Wilkins, 46, was shot and killed in a warehouse in the 4600 block of Damascus on Sept. 13, 2018.

A warrant was issued Oct. 12 for the arrest of Garrick Rose on charges of first-degree murder and employment of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Investigators tracked Rose to a house at the 2800 block of Raja, where he was taken into custody there. Rose was taken to the Shelby County Jail without incident, marshals said.

According to police, Rose and Wilkins had been involved in an argument before Wilkins was shot multiple times. The 46-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.