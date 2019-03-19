Live at 9: Women of Achievement, Sports Hall of Fame & Whip Appeal

Women of Achievement

Memphis and Shelby County women will be honored at the 35th annual Women of Achievement Awards this weekend. A new Memphis Women’s History Trail will also be unveiled at the event.

Maxine Strawder and Rachel Greer joined us Tuesday morning.

Memphis Sports Hall of Fame

The Memphis Sports Hall of Fame and Experience`s Mission is set to honor the area`s top athletes, coaches, administrators and contributors, while exposing a new generation of athletes. But they need your help to do that.

Pierre Landaiche with the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame was here to explain.

Rethinking U.S. elections

Runoff voting, the Electoral College and voting reform are not topics that many thoroughly understand or think to learn about, but one local author wants to change that. Steve Mulroy's new book "Rethinking U.S. Election Law" explains it all.

Whip Appeal

You may recognize her from the MTV series "Floribama Shore" but this Memphis native hopes a new venture will make her a household name. Candice Rice has launched Whip Appeal, a vegan, cruelty-free, organic beauty and skin care line.