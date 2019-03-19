× Late emergency room check in leads to incident inside Baptist East

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local woman was arrested at a Baptist hospital after security claims she attacked an employee and vandalized the admissions room.

According to police records, Laquitta Fields became “irate” after she was not seen on time while inside the emergency room check in area at Baptist East Hospital on Walnut Grove Road.

It appears security was called to the location and that’s when Fields allegedly picked up a desk phone and hit the employee. She then started vandalizing the admissions room by pushing everything off the desk, including the computer and phone.

She was subdued and placed into custody. She was later charged with assault.