Lafayette County authorities investigating murder-suicide

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities in Lafayette County are investigating after a domestic incident turned deadly.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call around 9 p.m. of a domestic incident in progress in the 100 block of CR 147. By the time they arrived, a man and woman were both deceased.

State and local investigators said it appears to be a murder-suicide.

The identities of the individuals involved have not been released.