WATCH: Johnny Manziel introduced as Memphis Express QB

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Johnny Manziel was introduced as the new Memphis Express quarterback Tuesday afternoon with head coach Mike Singletary.

Manziel last played with the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League before being kicked out of the CFL for violating the league’s code of conduct. Before that, he was a star at Texas A&M University and was drafted into the NFL by the Cleveland Browns in 2014.

“In my mind, in my eyes I believe I’m here for a reason, and this was a great fit for me,” Manziel said.