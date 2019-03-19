× James Wiseman named Gatorade National Player of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The accolades just keep piling up for Memphis East High standout and future University of Memphis Tiger James Wiseman.

Wiseman was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year, receiving the award from Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson on Tuesday.

Wiseman averaged more than 25 points, 15 rebounds and 5 blocks a game in winning Mister Basketball and leading East to a 24-and-8 record and state runner-up in class AAA.

He was the No. 1 prospect in the 2019 recruiting class when he signed with Coach Penny Hardaway’s Tigers team.

“It’s a true blessing. I’m really in amazement right now,” Wiseman said. “I can’t even talk right now because it’s a surreal moment for me. For me to get this award, it’s just going to make me work harder and it’s going to motivate me to just strive for greatness.”