DeSoto County man shoots neighbor in self-defense, sheriff’s office says

Posted 2:32 pm, March 19, 2019, by

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County man shot and killed his neighbor Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said James Leon Newman, 69, shot his neighbor Lucian “Butch” Angelo, 78, around 3 p.m. after an argument turned into a physical altercation at a home in the 8700 block of Tulane Road.

Angelo was taken by Hospital Wing to the trauma center at Regional One in Memphis, where he later died.

Authorities said an investigation has indicated the shooting was in self-defense. After consultation with the district attorney, the case will be referred to the grand jury for review.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 34.988686 by -90.042531.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.