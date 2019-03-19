× DeSoto County man shoots neighbor in self-defense, sheriff’s office says

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County man shot and killed his neighbor Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said James Leon Newman, 69, shot his neighbor Lucian “Butch” Angelo, 78, around 3 p.m. after an argument turned into a physical altercation at a home in the 8700 block of Tulane Road.

Angelo was taken by Hospital Wing to the trauma center at Regional One in Memphis, where he later died.

Authorities said an investigation has indicated the shooting was in self-defense. After consultation with the district attorney, the case will be referred to the grand jury for review.

