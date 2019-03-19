× Collierville prosecutor faces scrutiny for comments supporting white nationalists

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville city employee is under scrutiny for comments he shared on social media that voice support for white nationalists.

Court documents show prosecuting attorney Michael Cross wrote a controversial post shortly after a woman was killed at a white nationalist rally two years ago. His comments are now public due to a federal lawsuit involving a former MLGW employee.

This all started when an MLGW employee showed support for Confederate statues, like the one that stood in Health Sciences Park, and was accused of making racist remarks at a rally downtown two years ago.

The employee was demoted and sued MLGW for it. Through his recent lawsuit paperwork, records show that a Collierville prosecutor also publicly showed support for white nationalists.

When a man plowed into a crowd of counter protesters at a white nationalist rally in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a 32-year-old woman, protests erupted across the country.

Two years later, Michael Cross, a Colliervlle prosecutor and former Memphis police officer, is being looked into for his comments about that rally. He said what wasn’t being emphasized was why the white nationalists came prepared to fight and defend themselves.

His Facebook post is below.

“As for Charlottesville what’s not being emphasized is why the White Nationalists came prepared to fight. In fact. however. [sic] they came prepared to defend themselves as a result of what happened in NOLA. In NOLA the pro- Confederate legacy supporters came unarmed in street clothes and got the hell beat out of them by BLM, Antifa and their ilk Charlottesville, however was going to be different [sic] This time the “good guys” were ready to defend themselves- [sic] and they did! And that’s what’s giving Leftists heartburn [sic] They can’t stand it when God-fearing patriots stand up to them-and win! When the good guys get fed up and truly truly organize there is nothing patriots can’t accomplish…”

Cross’ post referenced how Confederate statue supporters were badly beaten in New Orleans.

His comments have received backlash because he’s a public official who represents people of all backgrounds as an attorney.

WREG went to the Collierville courthouse to talk to Cross about these statements, but we were told court wasn’t in session today. We also went to his listed address, but no one came to the door.

The city of Collierville released a statement saying, “Our town attorney is looking into and providing counsel on this issue.” A spokesperson went on to say they don’t comment on personnel matters like this.

We also emailed Cross trying to get his side of the story but have not yet heard back.