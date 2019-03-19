Collierville Police looking for vandal accused of urinating on front door

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Police are looking for a man who they say vandalized a home by urinating at the front door.

The couple living at the home noticed video captured on their surveillance camera and said it raised some concerns.

The incident happened at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. The video shows a man pull up to the house, turn off his truck’s headlights, get out of the car and jog up to the home.

In the video, you can see the man holding up his pants until he gets closer to the home, where he proceeds to do his business right at the front door.

“There was urine all over the door, on the steps, everywhere on the front porch,” the woman who lives there said.

Because of safety and security reasons, the homeowner did not want to be identified by face or voice.

She said she does not recognize the man and thinks this was no mistake. She thinks her family was targeted.

“We don’t know if he’s been watching our house, knew that we lived there and was like, ‘Well, let’s go do this to them,'” she said.

What she’s most concerned about is what might have happened when the video camera stopped recording.

The camera only records about 30 seconds after it detects movement, so she’s worried more could have been done.

“If you’re that bold, then you’re bold enough to come back any time,” she said. “We want to know. We want to see. We’ve been looking at footage, like has he been here before? Would this vehicle come back? I mean, it’s nerve-wrecking.”

Collierville Police posted to their Facebook page Tuesday, saying the man was wanted for vandalism. But the homeowner said she thinks it’s much more than that.

“We really need help identifying who he is because if you can do it to us, you can do it to anyone,” she said. “And there’s no telling what else you can do.”

If anyone recognizes the man in the video, they’re asked to call Collierville Police at 901-457-2520.