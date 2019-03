MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a woman who is accused of forging checks at multiple Sun Trust Banks in the Memphis area.

According to a report, police say a woman cashed eight forged checks at the banks and stole $13,035 on March 6. They say she used the names and account information of actual Sun Trust customers.

She’s facing identity theft and forgery charges.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.