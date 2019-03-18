West Memphis Police increasing security at schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students returning from spring break in West Memphis will see a change when they return to school. Starting next week, every school will have a police officer assigned to their campus.

West Memphis Police Department said officers will be at elementary schools, middle schools and the high school now. That's 10 schools.

As of right now, officers are only at two junior high schools and the high school. But the plan to expand to all schools is multi-faceted. Officials want students to be able to have regular interaction with police officers and are pushing the community policing approach. Also, in the wake of what we've seen nationally with school shootings and violence, they say it's important to already have an officer at the school.

This also goes for on-campus fights between students as well.

"We feel like if we can have the officers already in the schools, and the kids get used to seeing the officers in the schools, then maybe that can deter some of those fights that are going on on our campuses," Tawana Bailey, Outreach Coordinator with the West Memphis Police Department, said.