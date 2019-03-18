× Victim in I-40 shooting wanted by police on outstanding warrants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who police say checked in to a hospital in Arkansas after he was shot on Interstate 40 in Memphis this weekend ended up in jail on outstanding warrants.

Memphis Police say Montez McKinnie, 29, was the victim of a shooting around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on I-40 near the Hollywood exit.

Officers found a black Dodge Challenger stopped in the middle lane of the interstate, riddled with bullets along the entire driver’s side and with blood on the floor board.

The driver was nowhere to be found. Police searched by air and K9s, following a trail of blood, but were unable to locate anyone.

Police made contact with the victim’s brother, who said McKinnie was on his way to Regional One in Memphis. A nurse at that hospital alerted police that a man fitting McKinnie’s description had checked in to Baptist Crittenden Hospital in West Memphis under a different name.

McKinnie eventually told police that he’d been at the corner of Looney and Dunlap in North Memphis when someone yelled at him. Scared, he sped onto the interstate but someone in a Nissan Altima followed him and fired at him, police said.

Police said McKinnie was shot in the calf and ran off into the woods, eventually getting a ride to the West Memphis hospital from someone.

Memphis Police verified that he had outstanding warrants and took him to 201 Poplar. Court records show McKinnie was booked on a charge of domestic assault from 2018.