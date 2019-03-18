× North Memphis neighborhood says they’re left out by Memphis 3.0 plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A plan that organizers say would “guide Memphis into the next century” is getting backlash from some Memphians who say they’re being ignored.

The New Chicago Community Partnership Revitalization CDC is speaking against the Memphis 3.0 comprehensive plan, saying the group’s plan is not inclusive and doesn’t address racial equity or the targeted gentrification or displacement of low income residents.

It leaves some residents wondering what the next century looks like from Memphis 3.0’s point of view.

“When it comes to African-American historical neighborhoods, the only thing that Memphis 3.0 has to offer is greenspace, cycling trail, pedestrian trail and environmental assessment.” said Carnita Atwater, executive director of the New Chicago group.

But in white communities, she said, the plan offers small business loans, TIF and PILOT programs and Community Development Block Grant funding.

“We need funding, tax incentives and jobs. No bike lanes or upscale apartment that we cannot afford.”

Atwater added that they sat in on some of the Memphis 3.0 meetings and even submitted their own revitalization ideas for the plan.

The plan laid out in Memphis 3.0 has been in the works since 2016. It’s up for approval in Tuesday’s City Council meeting.