Neighbors shocked after man is shot dead, another stabbed in Southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Deputies are still trying to solve the shooting death of a 29-year-old man and the stabbing of another man in the 7100 block of Peppermill Drive in southeast Shelby County on Sunday.

“My daughter said she seen a car pull up and maybe the guy who got shot got dropped off,” a neighbor said.

She says she heard what sounded like someone exchanging gunfire outside of the home. She then says she saw a man on the ground near a walkway, and another man with a stab wound. Neighbors surrounded the victims as they tried to help.

“They were going up in the yard to put a towel up under him. They guy who got stabbed, they kind of helped him. Then the ambulance came and went on down to Regional One.”

Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office say 29-year-old Jamarquis Hamilton was pronounced dead on the scene. They say the victims may have been involved in a dispute.

So far, no one has been charged.

Francis Rogers has lived on Peppermill Drive for nine years. She also heard the gunfire, but didn’t come outside until police arrived. She says there are too many people with guns making bad decisions and taking too many lives. “People shoot before they think.”

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

