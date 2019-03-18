× Mississippi State earns #1 seed for a second straight season in Women’s NCAA Tournament

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s SEC Champion women’s basketball team earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year on Monday. The Bulldogs will host the first and second rounds in Starkville on Friday and Sunday.

The weekend begins with No. 8-seed South Dakota (28-5, 14-2 Summit) matching up with No. 9-seed Clemson (19-12, 9-7 ACC) at 6 p.m. CT on Friday.

MSU (30-2, 15-1 SEC) will then play No. 16-seed Southern University (20-12, 14-4 SWAC) on Friday evening 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game at approximately 8:30 p.m. Both games will air on ESPN2.

The two winners will meet on Sunday with a tipoff time to be announced following the conclusion of all games on Friday. The winner of the second-round game, will advance to the Portland regional on March 29 and April 1.

State is one of seven SEC teams in the bracket, with Texas A&M also hosting the first and second rounds. Louisville (29-3, 14-2 ACC), Baylor (31-1, 18-0 Big 12) and Notre Dame (30-3, 14-2 ACC) are the remaining No. 1 seeds.