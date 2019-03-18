× Memphis City Council member taking heat after FedEx deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Council member Berlin Boyd is under fire for not disclosing a potential conflict, and it’s not the first time.

Boyd helped with the deal to bring the FedEx Logistics subsidiary to the former Gibson Guitar factory downtown. But now we know Boyd has since become an employee of that company.

He didn’t initially report that on ethics forms filed with the state. That’s why people question if they can trust him.

People cheered as Gov. Bill Lee made the announcement last month that Fedex Logistics is moving its headquarters from East Memphis to Downtown Memphis, bringing nearly 700 jobs.

The Fortune 50 company is getting $34 million in public tax incentives to make the move happen.

At the time, Logistics CEO Richard Smith recognized one man, Councilman Boyd, for making the initial pitch.

“It was at a Grizzlies game,” Boyd recalled at the time. “We were there and I’m like, ‘Hey man. Look. What do you think?’”

Turns out, when we did that interview, Boyd had already become an employee of FedEx Logistics. He now says he started working for the company last August.

But he admits it was an oversight when he forgot to put that on state ethics forms filed in January.

Boyd corrected those documents and re-filed last week.

Dr. Earle Fisher with Up the Vote 901, a nonpartisan group he started to get Memphians more involved in voting in their own best interests, said his biggest concern is whether Boyd’s actions help the people, or just himself.

“We want to see where the lines of personal benefits stop and public benefits start. And it’s hard to tell in this regard,” Fisher said. “We don’t know for sure whether he’s representing private interests of everyday people.”

Boyd says has never broken the law.

But he does have a record of hiding a conflict of interest in the past. In 2017, he did not recuse himself on a vote to give money to one of his clients, the Beale Street Merchants Association.

When we asked FedEx officials about the councilman’s involvement in their move, they sent us this statement:

“We can confirm that this deal was handled in the appropriate manner, and it is in the best interest of both the city of Memphis and FedEx Logistics. We are thrilled to be a part of the revitalization of downtown.”

Smith commented on his employee’s Instagram page, telling Boyd he’s “done a lot” to bring jobs to Memphis and reverse poverty and dismissing his critics as “haters.”