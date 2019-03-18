× Manhunt Monday: Who killed Ronnie Green?

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — In March 2014, Ronnie Green was shot and left to die in the middle of a street in Blytheville, Arkansas. No one was caught. Green’s brother, Elmer Green, says his family has been kept in the dark since the beginning of the murder investigation. “It still hurts,” he said.

Family members say Ronnie was walking home when someone shot him several times at the corner of Delmar and Davis Street. “They are murderers. They don’t care. They don’t got no feelings for anything,” Elmer said.

Elmer says his brother was a good man who loved his family and adored his children. That’s why he spent years trying to get answers about his brother’s murder. Now he wonders if anyone will ever be charged. “I went to that detective every Friday, every Friday. He told me the same old thing, nothing. So that tells me they’re not looking too hard. A murder can take place here and it takes them forever to ever do anything.”

We called the Blytheville Police Department several times, but no one returned our calls.

Elmer says it’s his strength in God that keeps him going. He says until someone is charged in his brother’s murder, he will hold on to their memories. “I love you brother, I miss you.”

If you know who killed Ronnie Green, you are urged to call The Blytheville Police Department at (870)-763-4411. All calls are confidential.