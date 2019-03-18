Live at 9: City Council, Memphis Life, March Madness & C.J. Box

City Council Preview

The Memphis City Council will be gathering for its meeting on Tuesday to discuss a variety of topics, including the proposed Graceland expansion and FedEx’s new bot that delivers.

Council member Patrice Robinson spoke about these on Live at 9.

Memphis Lift listening stops

Coming together for children right here in the Mid-South and their education. The Memphis Lift is hosting a series of listening stops for parents and grandparents of students in Shelby County Schools.

Sarah Carpenter, executive director of the Memphis Lift, joined us to discuss what they’re hoping to hear from you.

March Madness

True college basketball fans don’t plan on missing a minute of the March Madness action that starts this week. With Selection Sunday under our belts, the stage is set for round one.

Here to break it all down is Larry Robinson and Howard Robertson.

Author Chat with C.J. Box

Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett is back. In his latest installment of his long-running series, best selling author C.J. Box brings us the new thriller “Wolf Pack.”