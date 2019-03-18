Lee ‘honored’ to support lawmakers backing abortion bill

Posted 11:47 am, March 18, 2019, by

In this Jan. 25, 2019, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, right, asks a question on the first day of budget hearings in Nashville, Tenn. Lee and the top two GOP state lawmakers say they support a push to ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a woman's pregnancy. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee says he’s honored to support the lawmakers pushing a proposal to ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, about six weeks into pregnancy.

The Republican made the remarks while speaking at an anti-abortion rally on Saturday in eastern Tennessee.

Lee said he feels strongly about protecting the unborn after receiving bad test results when his first wife was pregnant with their first child. However, the situation ultimately resulted in a healthy baby.

Lee said he and his first wife also experienced five miscarriages.

Tennessee is one of several states considering so-called heartbeat ban legislation. The proposal has cleared the House and is now in the Senate.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee says it will sue the state if the bill becomes law.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.