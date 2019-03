× Gafford to skip NIT and turn pro

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ N.I.T run won’t feature the Razorbacks best player.

Head Coach Mike Anderson announcing that sophomore big man Daniel Gafford is turning pro and won’t play with the Razorbacks in the postseason tournament.

Gafford averaged 17 points, nine and a half boards and two blocks a game, leading the Razorbacks in all three categories.

Gafford is expected to be a first round pick in June’s NBA Draft.