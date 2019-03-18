× Dyersburg police issue alerts in two separate missing persons cases

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police have issued separate alerts as they continue to search for two missing people in the area.

According to authorities, Jimmy Bingham was reported missing on June 24. His relatives told police he regularly contacts his mother, so when they didn’t hear from him after Father’s Day they became worried.

Dyersburg police said they have searched multiple locations and have even interviewed the 45 year old’s friends and family, but so far they haven’t had any luck locating him.

Several months later Shelby Hubbard was reported missing by her family on February 15.

Her mother told police she woke up that morning and discovered her daughter was missing. Her personal belongings, including her car, were still at the home, but she was no where to be found.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

If you know anything, call the Dyersburg Police Department at (731) 285-1212.