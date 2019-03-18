Disturbing video shows dog being dragged down Memphis street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A video showing a moving truck dragging a dog down Millbranch is getting attention from local authorities.

It’s still unclear what led up to the dog being dragged. Memphis Police tell us they think it was an accident since they never received any calls about it. Neither did Memphis Animal Services.

But now that MAS officials have seen the video, they want to hold someone accountable.

They sent us a statement saying, “Unfortunately, at this time there is not enough information for us to identify the driver in order to investigate this matter. If anyone can identify the driver, or has a license plate number, they can contact us.”

“Stuff like that makes me sick. Turns my stomach, because I really love dogs,” Joe Franklin said. “If it’s an accident, that’s something different. But just continuing and dragging the dog, something needs to be done about that.”

If the driver did forget their dog was tied up, then Memphis Animal Services says that’s still a problem. They say always check what’s in and around your vehicle before driving off.

“If you’r dealing with children, animals, doesn’t matter. Always be aware of your surroundings please.”

Officials agree, saying pets are no different than people walking in the street or kids left in cars.

To contact Memphis Animal Services, call (901)-636-1438 or email mas@memphistn.gov.