Vols receive No. 2 seed for NCAA Tournament after falling in SEC Tournament title game

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 11: Rick Barnes the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers gives instructions to his team during the game against the LSU Tigers during the quarterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 11, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hours after playing in the SEC Tournament Championship game, Tennessee learned its NCAA Tournament draw Sunday.

The Volunteers (29-5) earned a program-best No. 2 seed for the third time ever (also in 2006 and 2008) and will travel to Columbus, Ohio.

Tennessee’s first-round opponent in South Region action is 15th-seed Colgate on Friday. Two days later, the winner of that game will then face the winner of the first-round matchup between Cincinnati and Iowa.

The Vols are 0-2 all-time against Colgate—winners of this year’s Patriot League Tournament—with setbacks coming in 1955 and 1960, both at neutral sites.

This is Tennessee’s 22nd all-time NCAA Tournament appearance, while Vols head coach Rick Barnes—a National Coach of the Year candidate for the second consecutive season—is making his 24th appearance as a head coach.

Tennessee has played two NCAA Tournament games in Columbus, going 2-0 in 2007 with victories over Long Beach State and Virginia.

ACC Champion Virginia is the No. 1 seed in the South Region.

