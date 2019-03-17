× Vols receive No. 2 seed for NCAA Tournament after falling in SEC Tournament title game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hours after playing in the SEC Tournament Championship game, Tennessee learned its NCAA Tournament draw Sunday.

The Volunteers (29-5) earned a program-best No. 2 seed for the third time ever (also in 2006 and 2008) and will travel to Columbus, Ohio.

Tennessee’s first-round opponent in South Region action is 15th-seed Colgate on Friday. Two days later, the winner of that game will then face the winner of the first-round matchup between Cincinnati and Iowa.

The Vols are 0-2 all-time against Colgate—winners of this year’s Patriot League Tournament—with setbacks coming in 1955 and 1960, both at neutral sites.

This is Tennessee’s 22nd all-time NCAA Tournament appearance, while Vols head coach Rick Barnes—a National Coach of the Year candidate for the second consecutive season—is making his 24th appearance as a head coach.

Tennessee has played two NCAA Tournament games in Columbus, going 2-0 in 2007 with victories over Long Beach State and Virginia.

ACC Champion Virginia is the No. 1 seed in the South Region.