× Police searching for suspects in four separate weekend shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for suspects in four separate shootings that happened across the city in a span of less than 36 hours.

The violence began in Frayser around 7:30 p.m. Friday, when police say two people were shot inside the McDonald’s on Frayser Boulevard, leaving a glass door shattered and workers shaken up.

One victim is going to be OK, but the other is in critical condition in the hospital, according to investigators.

Police have only released a vague description of the shooter. They say he or she was 19 or 20 years old and wearing a multi-colored sweatshirt with black sleeves.

Six hours later, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a man showed up at a West Memphis hospital after being shot on I-40 near Warford Street in North Memphis.

Police found the victim’s truck riddled with bullet holes.

He is expected to survive, but investigators haven’t released any information about who may have done it.

Eight more hours passed until another shooting – this one in South Memphis.

Police say the victim was sitting in his truck outside his house on Ely Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when another man walked up and shot him through the window, then ran off.

The victim drove about two miles to a nearby shell station for help.

“All he know is he said he ducked down, then he drove off,” the victim’s brother, Marquette Hershey said.

He identified the victim as 30-year-old Sydney Hershey.

“It’s very disturbing, you know? Don’t know what’s going on,” Marquette Hershey said. “Especially when it’s your brother, a lot of things go through your mind.”

That suspect is described as being about 5’5” and dressed in all black.

The victim’s mother told WREG Sunday that her son was shot in the arm, but is back home recovering.

Then just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning, police found a man shot outside a closed Mexican restaurant on Macon Road in Northeast Memphis.

Police say the suspect was wearing a white T-shirt with a panda on it, and drove off in a white GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Tahoe.

That victim is fighting for his life in the hospital.

If you know anything that could help investigators solve these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.