Police: 1 adult, 3 juveniles injured in three-vehicle wreck in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One adult and three juveniles were injured in a three-vehicle wreck at Coleman and Stage in Raleigh on Sunday, Memphis Police said.

Police say the adult and one of the juvenile’s were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two other juveniles are listed as non-critical.

This is an ongoing investigation.