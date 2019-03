× Man shot dead, another stabbed in Southeast Memphis

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was shot dead and another man was stabbed in the 7100 block of Peppermill Drive in southeast Memphis Sunday evening, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies are on the scene. The shooting victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The stabbing victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.