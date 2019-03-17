Man critically injured in northeast Memphis shooting; police seek suspect

Posted 8:26 am, March 17, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a suspect accused of critically injuring a man in a shooting in northeast Memphis.

Police responded at 4:10 a.m. Sunday to 3870 Macon Road near Maria and found a male victim outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said the suspect was wearing a white T-shirt with a panda on it. He fled the scene in a white Yukon or Tahoe with no tag information.

Google Map for coordinates 35.162629 by -89.931617.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.