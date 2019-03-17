× Man critically injured in northeast Memphis shooting; police seek suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a suspect accused of critically injuring a man in a shooting in northeast Memphis.

Police responded at 4:10 a.m. Sunday to 3870 Macon Road near Maria and found a male victim outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said the suspect was wearing a white T-shirt with a panda on it. He fled the scene in a white Yukon or Tahoe with no tag information.