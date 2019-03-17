City Watch alert issued of missing 12-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for a 12-year-old boy was last seen Saturday evening.

According to the report, Destin Lawson left his home in the 1400 block of Galveston Street at without his mother’s permission.

He’s 5-feet-8 inches tall, 120 pounds and has brown eyes. Lawson was wearing a red hoodie with gold, blue and red writing on the back pockets and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can call MPD at (901)-545-2677.

