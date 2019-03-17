× 11-year-old charged with murder after 14-year-old dies following shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 11-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after a 14-year-old died following a shooting in Frayser on March 13.

Police say a 14-year-old teenager and his 34-year-old father were shot at their home in the 3400 block of Ardmore Street. The family identified the teenager as David Fulton Vongphachanh and said he was on life support. But he has since died.

The Fulton’s father is listed as critical but stable condition.

Police say the 11-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in preparation of a theft and criminal attempt to witness first-degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.