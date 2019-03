× Semi truck driver injured after truck overturns on Arkansas interstate

MARION, Ark. — A semi truck driver was injured after that truck overturned on a leg of interstate 55 in Arkansas.

The Marion Fire Department says the accident happened at around noon on Thursday, March 14.

The truck overturned on I-55 northbound, at the 18 mile marker.

The fire department says the driver sustained “minor injuries,” and was taken to the hospital for treatment.