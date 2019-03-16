× One injured in overnight shooting on Interstate 40 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting on Interstate 40 in North Memphis sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 1:38 a.m. to a shooting call at I-40 and Warford. They found a black Dodge Challenger riddled with bullet holes, but no victim.

The victim was later found at baptist Crittenden Hospital. He was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

An eastbound lane of I-40 between Hollywood and Warford was temporarily shut down so officers could look for evidence, but the lane was reopened.