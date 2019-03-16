Memphis loses to Houston 61-58 in AAC semifinal

Posted 4:38 pm, March 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:40PM, March 16, 2019

MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 15: Penny Hardaway, head coach of the Memphis Tigers talks to his players during a timeout against the UCF Knights during the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on March 15, 2019 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis defeated Central Florida 79-55. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers rallied back from behind Saturday to almost beat the No. 11 Houston Cougars in the semifinal of the American Athletic Conference tournament, but they lost 61-58.

After being down 10 at halftime, the Tigers came within 3 points with under a minute left in the game but could not seal the deal.

The Tigers’ leading scorer was senior Jeremiah Martin with 23 points, going 5-24 from the field and 1-8 from three-point range. The Cougars’ leading scorer was Corey Davis Jr. with 17 points.

Memphis struggled to get the ball through the net in this game. The team shot 16-68 from the field, good for 23.5 percent shooting. They shot about 16 percent from the three-point line, sinking 4 of their 24 attempts.

Houston will now go on to play the winner of Cincinnati and Wichita State, which starts at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2, in the AAC finals on Sunday. The winner of Sunday’s game will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

