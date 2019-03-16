× Chick-fil-A going green, adding frosted key lime drink

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just after the conclusion of St. Patrick’s Day, fast food chicken giant Chick-fil-A will add a new green drink to its menu for the spring season.

Starting March 18, Chick-fil-A will offer a Frosted Key Lime drink, but get it while it lasts because it will leave the menu May 25.

The drink is made by mixing Chick-fil-A’s ice cream, lemonade (or diet lemonade) and natural lime flavoring, making it similar to the chain’s Frosted Lemonade.

Prices start at $3.39 for a small drink. The drink was tested in Austin, Texas, where it was a hit menu item.