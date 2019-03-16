Chick-fil-A going green, adding frosted key lime drink

Posted 6:27 pm, March 16, 2019, by

The new Frosted Key Lime drink from Chick-fil-A. Photo: Chick-fil-A

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just after the conclusion of St. Patrick’s Day, fast food chicken giant Chick-fil-A will add a new green drink to its menu for the spring season.

Starting March 18, Chick-fil-A will offer a Frosted Key Lime drink, but get it while it lasts because it will leave the menu May 25.

The drink is made by mixing Chick-fil-A’s ice cream, lemonade (or diet lemonade) and natural lime flavoring, making it similar to the chain’s Frosted Lemonade.

Prices start at $3.39 for a small drink. The drink was tested in Austin, Texas, where it was a hit menu item.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.