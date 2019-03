× Two shot at McDonald’s in Frayser; suspect still at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot Friday night at a McDonald’s on Frayser Boulevard, Memphis police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at 7:24 p.m. and found two victims.

Both were taken to Regional One, one in critical condition and one non-critical.

Police said they were looking for a suspect age 19 or 20.