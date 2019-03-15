× Tigers move into AAC semifinals with 79-55 win over UCF

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers are halfway home to their goal of winning four games in four days to earn the American Athletic Conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Friday, the U of M made quick work of UCF, turning the lights out on the Knights in blowout fashion, 79-55.

Much of the credit goes to but Tiger bigs Kyvon Davenport and Isaiah Maurice.

Davenport had 16 points. The real surprise was Maurice, who scored a career-high 21 points to put away UCF.

The Tigers advance into Saturday’s AAC semifinals.