Police: Man arrested after inappropriately grabbing officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after a female officer said he grabbed her inappropriately.

Gralding Lewis was charged with obstructing a highway, resisting official detention, public intoxication and sexual battery.

The officer said she was in the 2100 block of Sycamore View when she witnessed Lewis walk into the middle of the street, causing motorists to slam on their brakes to avoid hitting him.

She was in the process of detaining Lewis when he quickly backed away from her sending them both to the ground. While on the ground, the officer said Lewis grabbed her inner thighs and then proceeded to move his hand upwards.

The officer was able to get Lewis into handcuffs and was performing a safety check on the suspect when he again allegedly grabbed her between the legs. She said she had to push Lewis up against the vehicle in order to get him to let go.

Lewis had allegedly been drinking prior to the incident.