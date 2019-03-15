× Police: 90-year-old woman threatens to kill neighbor over leaves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A 90-year-old woman was arrested after a neighbor claimed she threatened to kill her because of leaves in her yard.

Bessie Bowen was charged with aggravated assault and violation of an order of protection.

According to police, they responded to the 2300 block of Larose Avenue in Bethel Grove early Thursday morning. That’s where they met a woman who claimed Bowen had stopped by her house, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her due to leaves in the yard.

The victim also told authorities she has an order of protection against Bowen following a previous assault. It was served in June 2018.

Bowen was arrested but later released on her own recognizance. She’s scheduled to appear in court Friday.