Miami QB Ryan Tannehill traded to Titans for draft picks

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 30: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 30, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Miami 42-17. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been traded to the Tennessee Titans in a deal that also involves draft picks.

The Dolphins sent their sixth-round pick this year to the Titans for a fourth-round choice in 2020 and a seventh-round pick this year.

Tannehill’s departure from Miami had been expected. He became the Dolphins’ starting quarterback as a rookie in 2012 and has still never taken a postseason snap.

His contract was to balloon to $18.7 million in base salary this year, and he would have counted $26.6 million against the salary cap. His agent tweeted that as part of the trade, Tannehill signed a one-year deal with the Titans.

Tannehill is expected to replace Blaine Gabbert as the backup to Tennessee’s Marcus Mariota.

