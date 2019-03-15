× Memphis man wanted on 27 sex charges captured in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Memphis man wanted on 27 counts including statutory rape and sexual exploitation of a minor was arrested in eastern Tennessee.

Lawann Scott was taken into custody by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the Chattanooga Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service in Chattanooga on Thursday. He was booked into the Hamilton County Jail until extradition back to Memphis.

Shelby County court records show a warrant was issued for the 29-year-old on Wednesday.

A police report detailing the alleged crimes has not been released, but we do know that he was charged with 27 counts total, including especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated sexual exploitation of minor, continuous sexual abuse of a child, soliciting sexual exploit of a minor and aggravated statutory rape.