Man accused of groping female officer during arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after police say he attacked a police officer while being arrested.

Gralding Lewis, 55, will be arraigned Monday on several charges including sexual battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

According to police, a female officer was trying to arrest Lewis for blocking traffic on Sycamore View when he grabbed her inappropriately.

Police say he grabbed her again after being handcuffed.

The officer says Lewis was drunk at the time.