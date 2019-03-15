Man accused of groping female officer during arrest

Posted 2:50 pm, March 15, 2019, by

Gralding Lewis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after police say he attacked a police officer while being arrested.

Gralding Lewis, 55, will be arraigned Monday on several charges including sexual battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

According to police, a female officer was trying to arrest Lewis for blocking traffic on Sycamore View when he grabbed her inappropriately.

Police say he grabbed her again after being handcuffed.

The officer says Lewis was drunk at the time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.