Live at 9: March Madness at work, Michael Colyar & The ShotGunBillys

March Madness at work

March Madness kicks off this weekend. As it turns out that more companies are looking into the benefits of tournament activities for employee morale.

Here to explain is Chris Compton, branch manage for Office Team here in Memphis.

Comedian Michael Colyar

You’ve seen him on Star Search and even BET Live from L.A. Now you can catch Michael Colyar live at Chuckles Comedy House.

Music with The ShotGunBillys

From rocking out to some Black Oak Arkansas or jamming with the Bar Kays, this group takes on so many different genres of music that you need to just hang on for the ride. The ShotgunBillys were here to perform in Studio B.