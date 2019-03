MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Authorities are searching for a driver accused of fleeing after slamming into the front of a building.

It happened at 1270 Getwell Road around 3 a.m. Friday.

According to police, a Chevrolet Silverado crashed through the front of the business, shattering glass and causing serious damage. The driver then fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

The vehicle had been towed by the time our crew arrived.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.