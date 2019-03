MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the entire WREG viewing area.

It will be active until noon Thursday.

The agency said that a couple of tornadoes are possible along with hail and gusting winds.

The agency also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Craighead County until 6:30 a.m. Another alert was issued for Cross,Poinsett, Greene, Mississippi and Clay counties until 7 a.m.