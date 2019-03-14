Tigers open AAC Tournament win easy win over Wave

Posted 5:27 pm, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:31PM, March 14, 2019

MEMPHIS -Jeremiah Martin had 21 points as Memphis defeated Tulane 83-68 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Martin made 12 of 15 foul shots. He added seven assists.

Kyvon Davenport had 17 points and seven rebounds for Memphis (20-12). Mike Parks Jr. added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Tyler Harris had 12 points.

Memphis totaled 52 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Caleb Daniel had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Green Wave (4-27). Blake Paul added 12 points and seven rebounds. Shakwon Barrett had seven assists.

Tigers now move on to take on UCF in one of Friday’s quarterfinals.

