Teacher pay, abortion restriction among surviving bills in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Wednesday was the deadline for the Mississippi House and Senate to act on general bills that originated in the other chamber. Bills that were amended and passed will return to their original chamber. Members could either accept changes or send any bill into final negotiations between the two chambers. Tax and spending bills face later deadlines.

Here’s a look at the status of selected bills:

Alive

TEACHER PAY — Senate Bill 2770 would increase public school teacher salaries. The House passed a version that would increase the pay by $2,000 a year over two years, for a total of $4,000. The Senate passed a version that would increase the pay by $500 a year over two years, for a total of $1,000.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE — House Bill 1352 would ease penalties on some Mississippians accused or convicted of crimes. It would stop automatic suspension of driver’s licenses for nonpayment of fines or for simple drug possession.

PROPERTY OWNER LIABILITY — Senate Bill 2901 would limit reasons that property owners could be sued for something that happens on their property.

ABORTION —Senate Bill 2116 would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which could be as early as six weeks.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING VICTIMS — House Bill 571 would prevent charges from being filed against trafficking victims who are younger than 18. The minor would be taken into protective custody and counseling would be provided. Foster parents would be trained to help trafficking victims.

CHURCH PROTECTION — House Bill 390 would specify that “qualified retired law enforcement” officers would be immune from lawsuits if acting as part of a church security team.

SCHOOL SAFETY — House Bill 1283 would require public schools to conduct active-shooter drills.

MOVIE INCENTIVES — Senate Bill 2603 would extend a program that allows Mississippi to offer rebates to motion picture production companies that work in the state.

COUNTY PAY RAISES — Senate Bill 2827 would authorize pay raises for some elected county officials.

Dead

REVENGE PORN — Senate Bill 2528 would have set penalties for anyone who shares or publishes “intimate visual material,” such as nude photos, that were created with the intention of being private.

PETS — Senate Bill 2014 would have allowed pets to be covered by a protective order in domestic violence cases.