× Six years later, court convicts pair in deadly gang-related shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Nearly six years after a woman was killed in what prosecutors say was a gang-related shooting, two of her alleged killers have been convicted.

Marcellus Johnson, 26, and Marico Spencer, 27, were found guilty of first-degree murder. The ruling means both men will serve life behind bars, the District Attorney’s office said.

According to prosecutors, Shakita Blackman and two others were driving near Meadow and Barron in November 2013 when another car pulled up and shots were fired from that vehicle. The driver -who was also the intended target- was shot multiple times and Blackman was struck in the head.

Authorities said Blackman died several days later from her injuries. The second victim recovered.

On Friday, both Johnson and Spencer were convicted in the woman’s murder. A third suspect named Joshua Potts is scheduled to appear in court next month.