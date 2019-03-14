Severe Weather leaves 3,000 residents in Holly Springs without power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A powerful storm system that came through the Mid-South Wednesday night and Thursday morning left many without electricity. In Holly Springs, Mississippi, crews have been working to restore power after 3,000 customers were left in the dark.

Things got worse when a lightening strike knocked out the Holly Springs utility company's internet service, along with its outage notification system.

"Just wanted to take a second and take a look at where we are. The wind damage tonight has been pretty serious," Holly Springs Utility Department General Manager Bill Stone said.

"The wind was real high. It was kind of, well, it was real high last night," resident Robert Jackson said.

The majority of the outages were on the south side of Holly Springs near one of the utility's sub-stations.

Tony Ingram lives on Neely Avene. He lost electricity when a tree came crashing down on power lines right in front of his home. On Thursday, despite the obvious danger overhead, He was repairing his pickup truck and wasn't too worried. "Just a little. But the way it's aimed. It will do down towards the house before it comes toward me."

His neighbor, on the other hand, was a little more concerned, because a utility pole was dangling over her front yard. It came crashing down during the height of the storm. "When I come to the door and looked out, I could see the tree limb laying there. The I looked up and I see the pole, like, leaning towards my house with all the power lines in it," Beatrice Oliver said.

We're told the power lines carry enough juice to supply three main circuits. So Oliver doesn't want the pole falling. "If it falls, I'm pretty sure it's going to do some bad damage," she said.

A crew from DeSoto County electric company is assisting Holly Springs. Repairs are focused in an area around Neely Avenue and Chesterman Street.