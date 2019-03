× Regions looking to hire for multiple positions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seedco will be hosting a hiring event to help Regions recruit for multiple open positions.

Company managers will be at the event to conduct on the spot interviews for those interested in becoming a financial relationship consultant team leader, a financial relationship consultant or a financial relationship specialist.

The event will be held on Thursday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5100 Poplar Avenue Suite 502.