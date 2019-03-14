× Police searching for man who jumped into Wolf River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who jumped into the Wolf River Harbor on Thursday.

The man jumped into the river near Second Street and Plum. Police said he may have tried to jump from a barge onto the bank.

Officials are still searching for him, and they said it is an ongoing investigation.

Police did not identify the man, but around the same time they started looking for him, a City Watch alert was issued for a missing endangered adult in the same area.

The missing persons report says 41-year-old James Rosenbaum has been missing since 10:40 a.m. It also said Rosenbaum may appear to be in distress and may have harmed himself.