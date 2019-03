× One person injured after early morning shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities rushed one person to the hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting in Raleigh.

The shots fired call came in around 3 a.m. from the 3900 block of Beaver Creek Road.

One person was rushed to the hospital, but authorities have not released any information on their condition.

It’s also unclear if anyone has been arrested.